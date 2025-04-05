Protesters across US rally against Trump, Musk — TV

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. Protest rallies against the policy of US President Donald Trump and the actions of Elon Musk, head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), are set to take place in the United States.

According to CNN, over 1,400 protests are expected across all 50 states on Saturday, organized by a pro-democracy movement. The ‘Hands Off!’ mass-action protests will take place at state capitols, federal buildings, congressional offices, Social Security’s headquarters, parks and city halls throughout the entire country, the broadcaster reports, citing the organizers.

CNN points out that some 600,000 people have signed up to attend the events.

Their main demands include "an end to the billionaire takeover and rampant corruption of the Trump administration; an end to slashing federal funds for Medicaid, Social Security, and other programs working people rely on; and an end to the attacks on immigrants, trans people, and other communities.".