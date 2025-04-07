Downed drone crashes on railroad tracks in Krasnodar Region — headquarters

KRASNODAR, April 7. /TASS/. A downed Ukrainian drone crashed on the railroad tracks in the Krasnodar Region, train traffic was organized to bypass the damaged section, the region’s operational headquarters reported.

"One of the Ukrainian drones suppressed by the air defense system fell on the railroad bed. The railroad track and the contact network were damaged. There were no casualties or no fire," the headquarters said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

According to it, the emergency brigade of Russian Railways is working at the site. A total of 27 people and seven units of equipment are involved in eliminating the consequences. Trains are now bypassing the damaged section. There are no delays in train traffic.