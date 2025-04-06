Direct Iran-US talks pointless — foreign minister

DUBAI, April 6. /TASS/. Direct talks between Tehran and Washington are senseless, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"Direct negotiations would be meaningless with a party that constantly threatens to resort to force in violation of the UN Charter and that expresses contradictory positions from its various officials," the AFP news agency quoted the foreign minister's statement as saying.

On March 7, Trump wrote in a Truth Social post that he had written to Iran’s Supreme leader Ali Khamenei in an attempt to revive talks over Tehran’s nuclear program. However, Tehran rejected the idea of engaging directly with the United States.

On March 30, Trump promised to impose secondary sanctions on Iran in two weeks if progress was not made in negotiations on its nuclear program. He threatened that if the deal was completely rejected, the Islamic Republic would face unprecedented bombardments. Khamenei said he believed Trump was just blowing hot air with talk of military intervention, but if Washington tried to incite unrest in the Islamic Republic, it would receive a harsh response.