US Treasury head says confident new duties not to trigger recession

WASHINGTON, April 6. /TASS/. The US administration believes that the reciprocal customs duties imposed on April 2 will not cause recession, said U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on NBC News.

"I see no reason that we have to price in a recession," he told NBC’s Meet the Press.

Commenting on the April 4 nosedive of the American stock market, he said:

"The markets are organic animals. You never know what’s the reaction going to be. We get these short-term market reactions from time to time. The market consistently underestimates [US President] Donald Trump."

Bessent said that new customs duties are necessary, adding that other states "have been bad actors for a long time" and the accumulate problems cannot be solved within a few days or weeks. "We’re going to have to see what the countries offer and if it’s believable," he said. "I think we are going to have to see the path forward."

According to Bloomberg, the Washington administration's decision will lead to the highest import duties in the United States in more than a century. JPMorgan Bank warns the country will slip into recession this year over the tariffs.

On April 2, Trump slapped customs duties on products from 185 countries and territories. Russia is not on this list. Universal tariffs of 10% came into force on April 5, tailored tariffs will be charged from April 9. In addition, the US administration has imposed duties of 25% on all imported cars from April 3.