Thousands rally in support of Le Pen in Paris

PARIS, April 6. /TASS/. Several thousand supporters of the National Rally party held a mass demonstration against the deprivation of the head of the parliamentary faction of the party Marine Le Pen of the right to participate in the presidential elections of 2027.

Le Pen speaking at the demonstration on the Vauban Square in the VII arrondissement called her trial political and promised that she would continue the fight "to victory."

"This political decision has become a mockery of the rule of law and democracy," Le Pen said. "The pathetic spectacle that France is demonstrating does not correspond to the level of state institutions demonstrated in the world, and it does not correspond to the level of the homeland of human rights."

She added that her verdict was "not justice, but a witch hunt."

A Paris court on Monday sentenced Le Pen to four years in prison, two of which she will have to wear an electronic bracelet (the remaining two years are suspended). Also, the court banned her from participating in elections for five years with immediate effect. The verdict, according to experts, will deprive Le Pen of a chance to run for president in 2027 if she does not have the time to challenge it.

The protesters chanted "Marin is the president!" and "We will win!"

The demonstration took place without major incidents. However, some female activists with bare chests began shouting slogans about fascism and demanded that Le Pen be imprisoned. They were promptly detained and escorted outside the demonstration by the security personnel.

"We do not question justice, but we demand that these abuses, which are unworthy of democracy, stop," Le Pen said. "Never forget why they are attacking us so persistently: we are winning."

Le Pen said she was looking up to Nobel Peace Prize winner Martin Luther King in the fight for civil rights. She thanked the French, French politicians, and "foreign politicians, state and party leaders" who spoke in her favor.

Besides to Le Pen, the rally was attended by Perpignan mayor Louis Aliot, head of the Union of the Right parliamentary faction Eric Ciotti, and formal National Rally leader Jordan Bardella, who promised to support Le Pen to the last.

Day of Political Demonstrations

Such a demonstration is a rare occurrence for the National Rally, but political opponents of Le Pen and her party from the left have already rushed to accuse her of disrespect for French laws and an attempt to abolish justice through demonstrations. Manuel Bompard, the national coordinator of La France Insoumise party, who participated in the leftist "counter-demonstration" on the Republic Square, called Le Pen's party "dangerous for democracy and for the rule of law" and promised that the leftists would continue to protest against it.

Commentators say that this Sunday's political activity is reminiscent of the height of the election campaign. On top of the demonstration of the National Rally supporters on the Vauban Square and their leftist opponents, the pro-presidential Renaissance coalition organized a rally on the Republic Square, gathering supporters in the commune of Saint-Denis near Paris, where its General Secretary and former Prime Minister Gabriel Attal accused the National Rally of a pro-Russian and pro-American position and disregard for France’s national interests.