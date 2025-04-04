Russian stock market indices falling on Friday — market data

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Friday with the downward trend of indicators, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index lost 2.71% to 2,781.97 points. The RTS Index edged down by 2.59% to 1,039.88 points. The declining trend is observed during thirteen trading days in a row. The yuan rate moved up by fourteen kopecks to 11.168 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index ended Friday in the red, just as twelve sessions before, by the way. The benchmark dropped below 2,800 points. There are still little news from the geopolitical frontline. Uncertainty on the verge of weekend contributed to accelerated drop closer to Friday evening," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

BCS Investment World forecasts the MOEX Russia Index to be within 2,750-2,900 points on Monday. Freedom Finance Global believes the MOEX Russia Index will move within the corridor of 2,700 - 2,800 points.