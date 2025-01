DUBAI, January 27. /TASS/. Tehran has purchased Russian Su-35 fighter jets, Deputy Chief of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) General Ali Shadmani said on Monday.

"The Su-35 fighters have been purchased…Any time that we have the need, we will purchase military equipment for strengthening our Air Force, Army and Navy," the SNN television channel quoted the Iranian general as saying.