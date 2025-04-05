Musk warns of rising threat of terrorism in Europe

ROME, April 5. /TASS/. US entrepreneur Elon Musk, who heads the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has warned about the rising threat of terrorism in Europe.

"You’re clearly seeing a massive increase in the number of attacks in Italy and broadly, in Europe. And the legacy media downplays these attacks. But the attacks, the terrorism, the killing of innocent people is rising. <...> Eventually, I think we’re going to see wide-spread slaughter in Europe. That is the trend," he pointed out in a video-link address to a congress of Italy’s Lega (or League) party, which is part of the country’s ruling coalition.

Earlier, Musk warned of the dangers of mass migration, which, in his view, can destroy any country.