MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index plunged below 2,700 points for the first time since December 25, 2024, according to Moscow Exchange data.

As of 7:33 a.m. Moscow time [4:33 a.m. GMT], the index fell by 3% to 2,698.63 points.

By 7:43 a.m. Moscow time [4:43 a.m. GMT], the index continued to drop by 3.88% and was at 2,674.17 points.