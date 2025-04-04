China’s Ministry of Commerce adds 16 US companies to export control list

BEIJING, April 4. /TASS/. China has added 16 US technology companies to its export control list, the Ministry of Commerce of China announced.

According to a statement from the ministry, this action has been taken "to safeguard national security and interests, as well as to fulfill international obligations."

Among the companies included in the restrictions are High Point Aerotechnologies, Logistics Holdings, Source Intelligence, Coalition For A Prosperous America, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Edge Autonomy Operations, Cyberlux· Corporation, Hudson Technologies, Saronic Technologies, Oceaneering International, Stick Rudder Enterprises, Cubic Corporation, S3 AeroDefense, TCOM, TextOre, ACT1 Federal.

Trade with these companies is prohibited without obtaining special authorization from the Chinese government. As a rule, the sanctions target companies operating in the defense and aerospace industries, as well as in the semiconductor and software sectors.

In March, China added 15 American companies to its export control list. In January, the Ministry of Commerce of China announced that the country would expand the list of strategically important resources subject to export control measures this year.