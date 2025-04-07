Russia intends to sign this year strategic cooperation agreement with Venezuela — Embassy

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russia and Venezuela are set to sign the Agreement on the Strategic Partnership and Cooperation between the two countries this year, which marks the 80th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations, the Russian Embassy in Venezuela said in a statement to Izvestia daily.

"This document is an important milestone in the development of the Russian-Venezuelan cooperation," the statement from the Russian embassy reads.

"Both parties have mutual interest in signing this document as soon as the opportunity arises," according to the embassy. "It would be symbolic to sign it on the anniversary year of 2025 (the 80th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations)," the embassy’s statement added.

March 14 marked the 80th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Venezuela and Russia.

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry reported earlier that: "This significant milestone not only reaffirms the strategic alliance between our two countries but also reflects a profound historical, cultural, and political connection that dates back to the early days of Venezuela’s struggle for independence."

Last month, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro stated during a video conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin that the relationship between Russia and Venezuela has reached a new level of maturity, as both countries share a strategic vision for the world.