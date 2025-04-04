Dmitriev's visit to US shows no venom in Trump's harsh Russia talk — expert

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. Russian Direct Investment Fund head Kirill Dmitriev's visit to the United States in the capacity of special presidential representative for economic cooperation with foreign countries showed that Washington is open to dialogue with Moscow. According to Sergey Oznobishchev, the chief of the military-political analysis and research sector at the Primakov Research Institute of World Economy and International Relations under the Russian Academy of Sciences, American leader Donald Trump’s recent harsh tone towards Russia had no real animus behind it.

"Trump is an impulsive individual whose energy and assertiveness enable him to advance the international agenda. He approaches negotiations with inflated positions, expecting this strategy will prompt the other side to engage. However, he also seeks to expedite the normalization of relations with Russia, utilizing these tactics and statements as leverage," the expert explained.

Oznobishchev commented on Trump's recent sharp remarks, particularly the US leader's assertion that Moscow's statements regarding the Ukrainian settlement were not constructive. "Yet, it is clear to everyone that continued dialogue is extremely beneficial for both Russia and the United States," he added. "Dmitriev's visit to Washington underscores this point. It appears he has alleviated some of the concerns expressed by Trump and the upper echelons of the American establishment regarding the potential for reaching agreements with Russia."

The expert noted that it was a positive development that Dmitriev was received by individuals in the US who hold significant positions and are closely associated with Trump. "Establishing such connections, including informal communication, is crucial for our history, especially during critical moments," he asserted.

"Consider the Cuban Missile Crisis, when such ties facilitated a return to normal. We find ourselves in a similarly deep crisis with the Americans today. Dmitriev's comment about being on the brink of a world war with the previous administration is significant," he remarked. "There is a parallel to be drawn with the Cuban Missile Crisis; after many years, we have managed to step back from that precipice once again and are taking measures to stabilize our relations. This effort was, in part, catalyzed by Dmitriev's discussions with the American side."

Following his visit, Dmitriev stated that Moscow and Washington had taken "three steps forward" in just two days. He noted that numerous unresolved issues had accumulated, including the possibility of resuming US investments in Russia, the prospects for launching direct air service, and potential joint projects, such as cooperation in rare-earth metals and Arctic exploration.