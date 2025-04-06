Court says seizes $66.4 mln of Chubais, 7 others’ assets on Rusnano suit

MOSCOW, April 5 /TASS/. The Moscow Arbitration Court has seized $66.4 million of cash and other property belonging to former Runano head Anatoly Chubais and seven other people, the court's materials available to TASS show.

According to the court's ruling, Rusnano filed a lawsuit against Anatoly Chubais, Yury Udaltsov, Oleg Kiselyov, Boris Podolsky, German Pikhoya, Dmitry Pimkin, Vladimir Avetisyan and Nikolay Tychinin "for a joint recovery of damages in the amount of 3.892 billion rubles and $20.4 million in rubles at the exchange rate of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation on the date execution of the judicial act". The company also filed an application for interim measures within the limits of $66.4 million of claims and "seizure of funds and other property of close relatives of the defendants within the limits of the claims."

Earlier the court imposed a security seizure on the property of three top Rusnano managers accused of abuse of power. Artur Galstyan, Rusnano's Managing Director for Finance, Marina Kasenkova, Director of Accounting, Taxation and Reporting Methodology, and Boris Podolsky, former deputy head of Rusnano, were arrested. They charged under Part 3 of Article 285 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (abuse of authority, which entailed grave consequences).

According to investigators, the wrongdoers took illegal actions to reclassify financial obligations in 2017 to conceal the company’s poor performance. Using distorted reporting data, they provided the company's sole shareholder, the Russian government, with false information about its financial situation. This allowed the firm to keep state guarantees and raise new funding. As a result, the state had to disburse $510.2 million to the company in 2022-2024.