Houthis claims attack against US carrier group

DOHA, April 6. /TASS/. The Yemeni Houthi rebels attacked the US air carrier Harry Truman and accompanying ships in the northern part of the Red Sea, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said.

"During the last several hours, rocket troops and unmanned aerial vehicles supported by the Navy started combat with a number of warships in the northern part of the Red Sea, including the US air carrier Harry Truman, with the use of cruise missiles and drones," Sarea said on the air with the Al Masirah TV channel.

Strikes against US warships "continued for several hours" and prevented US attacks against Yemen’s regions controlled by the rebels, the spokesman added.