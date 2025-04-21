Gold price hits fresh all-time high surpassing $3,400 per troy ounce

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The price of gold futures contracts for June 2025 delivery hit a fresh all-time high during Monday trading on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) as it surpassed $3,400 per troy ounce, according to trading data.

As of 9:09 a.m. Moscow time (6:09 a.m. GMT) the gold price was up by 0.19% at $3,400.5 per troy ounce. By 9:24 a.m. Moscow time (6:24 a.m. GMT) the gold price had extended gains to 0.21% as it traded at $3,401.2 per troy ounce.

Meanwhile the price of Brent futures contracts for June 2025 delivery on London's ICE was down by 0.03% at $67.04 per barrel. The price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for June delivery was up by 0.1% at $63.1 per barrel.