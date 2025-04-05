MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 435 servicemen in Russia’s Center battlegroup zone in one day, three armored combat vehicles were destroyed, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of Russia’s Center battlegroup continued to advance deep into the enemy's defenses. They inflicted losses on the manpower and equipment of three mechanized, airborne assault brigades and an unmanned systems brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of the settlements of Novoekonomicheskoe, Udachnoye, Zverevo, Yelizavetovka, Krasnoarmeysk, and Alekseyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic. The losses of the Ukrainian armed formations amounted to 435 servicemen, three armored combat vehicles, 10 vehicles, and two artillery pieces. An electronic warfare station was destroyed," the ministry reported.

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost up to 65 soldiers in 24 hours as a result of the actions of the Dnepr group of forces, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of the Dnepr group of forces have taken up more advantageous lines and positions. Formations of a mechanized brigade, a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and a territorial defense brigade in the areas of the settlements of Stepovoye, Novopokrovka, and Lobkovoe in the Zaporozhye region were defeated. Up to 65 servicemen, an M113 armored personnel carrier, five vehicles, two ammunition depots were destroyed," the ministry reported.