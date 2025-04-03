Russian Deputy Security Council Chairman warns of global consequences from Trump’s tariffs

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump sent a shockwave through the international trade system by introducing sweeping tariffs on Wednesday, the consequences of which will reverberate around the globe, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev cautions.

"Trump upended the international trade system, introducing duties against almost the entire world. The consequences will be global. Counter-tariffs will be introduced against US goods. Old supply chains will be ruptured but new ones will emerge," the politician wrote on his Telegram channel.

Medvedev said that in Russia, no one should "make a big fuss" over Trump's tariffs because the country does not engage in trade either with the US or with the EU. National GDP growth is estimated at about 3% in the first quarter of 2025, he added.