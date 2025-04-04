Russian representatives discuss Kiev’s attacks on journalists at meeting with UN chief

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. Russia’s representatives in the United Nations have held a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, drawing his attention to Kiev’s hunt for Russian journalists, Moscow’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky told Rossiya-24 television.

"We certainly touched upon this topic at the recent UN Security Council meeting. Just the other day, we had a meeting with the UN secretary general, where we also pointed to what you have rightly described as literally a hunt for our journalists," he noted.

"Clearly, words are often far more dangerous than bullets and projectiles. This is that very situation. Naturally, the Kiev regime does not want the world to know the truth about its crimes, as well as about what really happened in Ukraine and what was the root cause and the trigger of the Ukraine crisis. This is why it sees journalists as enemies. The secretary general listened carefully to what we said and we provided him with specific information," Polyasnky emphasized.