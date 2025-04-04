Russia prevents Ukrainian army rotation in Kherson — governor

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. The Russian military has thwarted an attempt by the Ukrainian army to rotate troops in the city of Kherson, destroying enemy military equipment and manpower, Governor of the Kherson Region Vladimir Saldo told TASS.

"Just two weeks ago, a major attempt to rotate [Ukrainian] soldiers stationed in Kherson was thwarted. The train that arrived at the Kherson station was destroyed by a precise hit. [They also destroyed] more than nine pieces of heavy military equipment, along with a large number of military personnel who were there," he said.

Saldo noted that the Ukrainian armed groups on the right bank of the Dnieper River are mainly deployed around Kherson. "The Ukrainian military personnel there, they are more focused on digging in, rather than engaging in active hostilities," emphasized the governor of the Kherson Region.