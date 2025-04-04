Top diplomat reveals what could make US reevaluate approach to Ukraine settlement

BRUSSELS, April 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s administration will reevaluate its approach to resolving the Ukraine conflict if it comes to the conclusion that Russia seeks to drag out talks, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

"President Trump is not going to fall into the trap of endless negotiations about negotiations. We will know soon enough whether or not Russia is serious about peace. If they are, that'll be great, and we can move towards peace. If they're not, then we'll have to reevaluate where we stand and what we do moving forward about it, but we'll be in no different position than we are today or we were when he took office. He wanted to know early in his administration, is peace possible," Rubio pointed out at a press conference following a NATO foreign ministers meeting.

"We will know soon enough, in a matter of weeks, not months, whether Russia is serious about peace or not. I hope they are," he added.