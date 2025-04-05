Ex-top German diplomat calls for bringing Canada into EU to spite Trump

BERLIN, April 5. /TASS/. Former German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has come up with the idea of providing EU membership to Canada in response to US President Donald Trump's statements that the country should be made the 51st US state.

Canada could be at least partially integrated into the EU, Gabriel told the Weser-Kurier newspaper.

"One way or another, Canada is a more European country than some new members of the European Union," he added.

Trump has repeatedly expressed the opinion that many Canadians want their country to become the 51st US state. The US leader believes that such a move would ensure Canada’s economic stability and protect it from external threats, which, in Trump’s view, particularly come from Russia and China.