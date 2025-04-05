MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. The Battlegroup Dnepr forces destroyed up to 55 servicemen, an electronic warfare station, two ammunition and fuel depots of the Ukrainian armed forces in 24 hours, head of the group's press center, Roman Kodryan, told reporters.

"Units of the Battlegroup Dnepr defeated units of the mechanized, mountain assault brigades and two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, a defense brigade in the areas of Novopokrovka, Rabotino, Stepovoye, and Lobkovoye. Up to 55 servicemen, two combat armored vehicles, five cars, an electronic warfare station and two ammunition and fuel depots of the Ukrainian armed forces were destroyed," Kodryan said.