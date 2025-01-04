World's oldest verified living person dies in Japan at 116

TOKYO, January 4. /TASS/. Japan's oldest resident and the world's oldest verified living person, Tomiko Itooka, has died at the age of 116, the Kyodo news agency reported.

According to its information, Itooka died of natural causes on December 29. The supercentenarian received the title of the world's oldest person in December 2023 after the death of 116-year-old Fusa Tatsumi, also a resident of Japan.

Guinness World Records officially recognized Itooka as the world's oldest person in September 2024. Now the oldest person in the world is 116-year-old Brazilian citizen Inah Canabarro Lucas.