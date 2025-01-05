Congress to approve Trump’s victory at presidential election

WASHINGTON, January 6. /TASS/. The Senate and the House of Representatives will gather on Monday at a joint meeting, where they are to approve results of the US presidential election held on November 5, 2024.

Donald Trump won the election and his inauguration will be held on January 20.

The meeting will be chaired by Kamala Harris, who heads the Senate according to the US Constitution. Incumbent President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump will not attend it.

US mass media believe that the voting results approval procedure will not turn into protests and unrest like the one four years ago and will be a mere formality.