Unidentified Ukrainians send death threats to Sijjarto

BUDAPEST, January 23. /TASS/. Unknown Ukrainian individuals have sent death threats to Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto ahead of his trip to Uzhgorod to meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba.

Despite this, Szijjarto said that he intended to hold talks with his Ukrainian counterpart as scheduled on January 29.

Talking to journalists in Brussels, Szijjarto said that "death threats from Ukrainian sources came through our embassy in Kiev - with the clear aim of casting a shadow over the meeting of foreign ministers next Monday and preventing it from taking place."

The Ukrainian authorities have assured that security will be beefed up to ensure that the meeting is held, the minister said at a press conference broadcast by the M1 TV channel.

The head of the Ukrainian president's office, Andrey Yermak, is expected to attend the talks with Szijjarto along with Kuleba. Preparations for a meeting between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will be one of the topics of the discussion.