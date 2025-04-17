Lavrov to hold talks with deputy prime minister of Laos on April 21 — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with Laos’ Deputy Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith on April 21, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"On April 21, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will also meet with the Deputy Prime Minister of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, who will come to our country on an official visit," she told a news briefing.

Zakharova added that during the talks the officials will discuss the status and future of comprehensive advancement of bilateral relations, and exchange views "on the ways to enhance political dialogue, broaden trade and economic cooperation, and cultural and educational exchanges."