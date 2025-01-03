Diplomat calls on top German diplomat to stop speculating about Russian bases in Syria

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock should better talk about the future of US bases in her country than speculate about Russian bases in Syria, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Commenting on the top German diplomat’s statement that Russia should refuse from having military bases in Syria, Zakharova noted, "And this is said by the foreign minister of a country hosting US military bases. "I have a question: doesn’t the German foreign minister think that she’d better tell anything of the kind to Washington?" she wrote on her Telegram channel.

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service said earlier that the United States and the United Kingdom are hatching plans of terrorist attacks on Russian military bases in Syria to push Moscow toward evacuating its military from that country.