FSB eliminates Ukrainian military intel agent plotting terror attack in Zaporozhye Region

MELITOPOL, January 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has eliminated a Ukrainian military intelligence agent plotting a terror attack in the Zaporozhye Region, the press office of the FSB’s regional branch reported on Friday.

During detective and search measures, FSB operatives received information on the whereabouts of a Ukrainian national recruited by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry. The Ukrainian citizen was on a wanted list for committing especially serious crimes, including an attempt on the life of a law enforcement officer, it said.

"At the instruction of foreign special services, the individual made an improvised explosive device for a subsequent subversive and terrorist act on the territory of the Zaporozhye Region. During the inspection of a private home where the perpetrator was staying, he made an attempt to put up resistance to FSB operatives, using firearms. The saboteur was eliminated by return fire. The FSB operatives were not hurt," the press office said in a statement.

In the private home, the FSB operatives found an object resembling a Makarov pistol, a grenade trigger and an improvised explosive device, it said.