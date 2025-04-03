At least 80 people killed in Gaza City on April 3 — TV

CAIRO, April 3. /TASS/. At least 80 Palestinians were killed in Gaza City alone on Thursday, Al Hadath reported.

According to the TV channel’s source, the figure includes the victims of the Israeli strike on a school building in eastern Gaza City. There are currently 31 casualties as a result of the strike. The injured may remain under the rubble of buildings, but rescuers cannot help them because they do not have heavy equipment to remove the rubble, the source said.

On March 18, the Israeli army resumed fighting in the Gaza Strip, launching massive attacks on the Palestinian enclave and violating a ceasefire reached in January. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained that the radical Palestinian movement Hamas refused to agree to the proposals put forward at the talks by mediators and US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, saying that the goal of the operation in the enclave was the release of all hostages. The radicals blamed Israel and the US for the resumption of hostilities.