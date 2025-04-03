Israeli jets attack military facility in southern Damascus — TV channel

BEIRUT, April 3. /TASS/. Israeli Air Force fighter jets have carried out missile strikes on two military facilities of the former Syrian army in the Al-Kiswah neighborhood on the southern outskirts of Damascus, the Syrian TV channel reported.

According to its information, the bases of the 75th and 91st mechanized brigades of the former Syrian army were targeted. Heavy explosions were heard in the capital and its countryside after the airstrike. Plumes of smoke rose into the sky from the southern part of Damascus, where firefighters and ambulances were dispatched.

On April 2, the Israeli Air Force launched a missile attack on a military research center in the Masakin-Berzi neighborhood of northern Damascus. Air raids were also carried out on former Syrian air force bases in the central provinces of Hama and Homs.