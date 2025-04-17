Israel violates south Lebanon ceasefire deal 2,700 times — minister

BEIRUT, April 17. /TASS/. The number of Israel’s violations of its November 27, 2024 ceasefire agreements with Lebanon has reached 2,700, Lebanese Information Minister Paul Morcos told reporters after a government meeting.

The figure stood at 1,500 last month.

According to Morcos, Israel’s aggressive actions obstruct the Lebanese army’s efforts aimed at ensuring stability on the border with Israel.

"Israel violated the ceasefire 2,700 times. A total of 180 people have fallen victim to its air raids and shelling attacks since last November," the minister said, without specifying how many of them were civilians.

The minister emphasized that Israel’s continued occupation of five border districts flies in the face of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

"The army is facing numerous difficulties due to incessant attacks and Israel’s refusal to withdraw its troops from the Lebanese territory. As a result, the deployment of troops envisaged by the agreement is delayed," Morcos said.

He went on to say that during its session, the Lebanese cabinet of ministers decided to extend the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which expires on August 31, 2025. The peacekeepers are monitoring the ceasefire and assist the Lebanese army’s border patrols.

Earlier, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said 1,500 additional troops were deployed in southern Lebanon in the past month, bringing the total number to 6,000.

"The army has made serious progress and is reinforcing its positions. The troops have taken towns and villages, established roadblocks. The air force resumed its reconnaissance flights over the territory," the premier was quoted as saying by the Naharnet news portal.