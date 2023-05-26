Hypersonic weapons vital but tanks, artillery needed to retain territory, says Medvedev

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russia’s unique hypersonic technologies are vital but artillery, tanks and fortifications are needed to retain the territory, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said during his visit to Vietnam on Friday.

"The hypersonic technologies that Russia possesses are, of course, important. However, if we speak about holding the territory, hypersonic technology won’t help," the Russian security official said.

"Tanks, infantry, artillery and fortifications - the first, second and third lines are needed. From the standpoint of technologies as a whole, we have advantages with regard to certain types," he stressed.

Initially, Russia was confronted with a shortage of some types of armaments, Medvedev said, mentioning drones and sights. "What we lacked, we bought or promptly built up production," he pointed out.

"We had to catch up with the production of drones and build up their output," the Russian security official said.

Speaking about other types of required armaments, Medvedev said that their amount was sufficient. "We have many T-72, T-80 and T-90M tanks and we have the Armata tank, although this is quite a new weapon," he said.