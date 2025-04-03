Israeli strike on school building in Gaza City kills 29 people, leaves over 100 injured

CAIRO, April 3. /TASS/. At least 29 people have been killed and over 100 suffered injuries in an Israeli strike on a school building in the Tuffah neighborhood in the eastern part of Gaza City, the press service of the Palestinian enclave’s authorities said on Telegram.

Children, women and elderly people are said to be among those killed. Some of the injured are in serious condition.

Al Jazeera reported earlier that the attack had killed 15 people. According to the broadcaster, the building served as a shelter for the Palestinians who had been forced to flee their homes due to hostilities.

On March 18, the Israeli military resumed military operations in Gaza, carrying out intensive strikes on the enclave and thus breaking the ceasefire deal that had been reached in January. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that the move was due to Hamas’s rejection of proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. According to the Israeli authorities, the goal of the operation is to ensure the release of all hostages held in Gaza. Hamas, in turn, blamed Israel and the US for the resumption of military activities.