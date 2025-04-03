Key indices of Johannesburg Stock Exchange dipping

PRETORIA, April 3. /TASS/. Africa’s largest Johannesburg Stock Exchange closed on Thursday with its key indices falling by more than 3% amid new tariffs set by the US for goods exported from South Africa and other countries.

The main index of the exchange tracking stocks of forty leading companies lost 3.3% by close of business. Losses were the greatest for the country’s banking sector because investors reconsider prospects to deterioration in the global economy, the News 24 web portal said. Stocks of the largest South African banks, including FirstRand, Standard Bank and Absa, dropped by about 5%.

Stocks of the leading South African chemical and energy company Sasol fell by 12% during the trading session.