{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Key indices of Johannesburg Stock Exchange dipping

Stocks of the leading South African chemical and energy company Sasol fell by 12% during the trading session

PRETORIA, April 3. /TASS/. Africa’s largest Johannesburg Stock Exchange closed on Thursday with its key indices falling by more than 3% amid new tariffs set by the US for goods exported from South Africa and other countries.

The main index of the exchange tracking stocks of forty leading companies lost 3.3% by close of business. Losses were the greatest for the country’s banking sector because investors reconsider prospects to deterioration in the global economy, the News 24 web portal said. Stocks of the largest South African banks, including FirstRand, Standard Bank and Absa, dropped by about 5%.

Stocks of the leading South African chemical and energy company Sasol fell by 12% during the trading session.

President of Zimbabwe announces suspension of duties on US goods
The US introduced 18% import duties on goods from Zimbabwe in response to 35% tariffs in Zimbabwe on US imports, as Washington stated
Read more
Budapest marks 80th anniversary of Hungary’s liberation from Nazism
The ceremony was initiated by the Hungarian Anti-Fascist League with the participation of other public and political organizations that are part of the Forum for Peace movement
Read more
New US duties may cost France more than 0.5% of GDP — PM
The dramatic increase of tariffs made by the US President threatens by job cuts
Read more
Kiev’s violation of moratorium, Black Sea initiative: what Lavrov said
Russia and the United States are preparing for a new meeting aimed at addressing annoyances in bilateral relations and normalizing communication, the Russian foreign minister noted
Read more
Lawmakers of Russia, Argentina discuss visit to Moscow — Ambassador
Interaction between parliaments of the two countries has become much more active lately, Dmitry Feoktistov said
Read more
Musk warns of rising threat of terrorism in Europe
Earlier, he warned of the dangers of mass migration, which, in his view, can destroy any country
Read more
Trump expects $6-7 trillion in investment to come to US after new tariffs take effect
US stocks started the day in the red, with the key indexes falling by 2.9-4.6%
Read more
Nearly half of states attending UNHRC session oppose anti-Russian resolution
The ten-page document uses assessments and narratives typical of the states on Russia's list of unfriendly states
Read more
Battlegroup North destroys up to 80 servicemen of Ukrainian armed forces in one day
The enemy suffered losses in the areas of the settlements of Krasnopolye, Malaya Rybitsa and Miropolskoye in the Sumy region
Read more
Medvedev calls Russia's latest missiles best cure for Russophobia
The politician said that Russophobia stems from "bipolar affective exaggeration of Russia’s influence on the life of Europe and Europeans" and alternates between manic and depressive phases
Read more
Russian army foils Ukrainian forces’ attempts to restart Nikolayev port — Kherson governor
Vladimir Saldo said that military is currently monitoring not only the territory of the Kherson Region but also the approach routes
Read more
International exchanges falling on Friday
This is the greatest dip of the index during a single trading day over five years, Sky News television said
Read more
Russian Navy to put over 30 Poseidon strategic underwater drones on combat duty - source
According to the source in the domestic defense industry two Poseidon-carrying submarines are expected to enter service with the Northern Fleet and the other two will join the Pacific Fleet
Read more
Top diplomat reveals what could make US reevaluate approach to Ukraine settlement
"President Trump is not going to fall into the trap of endless negotiations about negotiations," Marco Rubio stressed
Read more
Ukrainian forces attack Russian energy facilities 14 times in 24 hours — Defense Ministry
The Russian Defense Ministry added that since Friday morning, Kiev, contrary to all statements and commitments made by Vladimir Zelensky, has increased the number of attacks on Russian energy infrastructure many times over
Read more
Protesters across US rally against Trump, Musk — TV
CNN points out that some 600,000 people have signed up to attend the events
Read more
Kremlin takes note of Vance's rebuttal of claims regarding US troops in Ukraine
He earlier said in an interview that the option of sending the US military to Ukraine "remains under consideration" by Washington in case Moscow refuses to resolve the conflict in good faith
Read more
Qatar hosts talks between DR Congo's government, M23 rebels — AFP
Further consultations were expected to take place with Qatar’s support
Read more
Ukrainian elections, necessary for legitimacy of peace agreements, won’t be democratic
Parliamentary and presidential elections are not held in Ukraine due to martial law
Read more
Russian gas supplies may resume in coming years, says German official
Prime minister of Thuringia Mario Voigt also highlighted the need for Berlin to pursue a policy aimed at protecting Germany’s interests
Read more
Dmitriev's visit to US shows no venom in Trump's harsh Russia talk — expert
Sergey Oznobishchev commented on Donald Trump's recent sharp remarks, particularly the US leader's assertion that Moscow's statements regarding the Ukrainian settlement were not constructive
Read more
Israeli army launches first-ever operation in Morag Axis in southern Gaza
According to the Israeli military, "as part of the activity, the division's troops are operating in Rafah to locate and dismantle remaining terrorist infrastructure in the area"
Read more
China’s Ministry of Commerce adds eleven US companies to unreliable entities list
Restrictions were introduced "for protection of national sovereignty, security and interests of development"
Read more
Russian economy doing well amid sanctions, so Moscow doesn’t seek their removal — envoy
If you look at our GDP growth, it’s still 4% last year versus 1% for Europe, Kirill Dmitriev said
Read more
OPEC+ monitoring committee reviews oil production data for January, February
In addition, the committee "valued the additional voluntary production adjustments made by the eight OPEC+ countries, which were announced in April and November 2023 in supporting market stability"
Read more
Europeans set sights on Odessa, Lvov, plotting intervention, says Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova reiterated that the French-UK initiative on deploying some "reassurance forces" to Ukraine was discussed in Paris on March 27 at yet another European summit of a so-called "coalition of the willing" formed a month ago in order to assemble some "peacekeeping" contingent to be deployed in Ukraine
Read more
US stock indexes nosedive as China strikes back with tariffs
The Wall Street Journal writes that over the past two days, since the introduction by US President Donald Trump of new customs duties, the American stock market has lost $6.4 trillion
Read more
Trump claims China makes mistake following Beijing’s announcement of tariffs on US goods
The Tariff Commission of the State Council announced earlier that Chinese authorities would impose additional tariffs of 34% on all products imported from the United States
Read more
Markets are adapting to US duties, Secretary of State says
On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced customs duties on products from 185 countries and territories
Read more
Russian envoy says Trump administration averted World War III
US President Donald Trump’s administration also made significant progress in resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Kirill Dmitriev said
Read more
Dozens of thousands of people protesting against Trump’s policy in Washington
The demonstration stretched all over the central boulevard in the US capital from the Capitol Hill to the Lincoln Memorial
Read more
OPEC+ Monitoring Committee to discuss oil market situation at online meeting
Оn April 3, eight OPEC+ countries that have committed to voluntarily reducing oil production by 2.2 mln barrels per day starting in 2024 held an online meeting
Read more
Ex-top German diplomat calls for bringing Canada into EU to spite Trump
Canada could be at least partially integrated into the EU, Gabriel told the Weser-Kurier newspaper
Read more
Nuclear weapons deployment in Eastern Europe violates NATO commitments — Russian envoy
According to Mikhail Ulyanov, this fact directly envisages a ban on the deployment of substantial nuclear forces on the territory of NATO’s new members
Read more
Death toll from Myanmar earthquake rises to 3,455 — agency
According to the news agency, 4,840 people were injured and 214 are missing
Read more
Time has come to stop war in Ukraine, Musk says
US businessman said that he has 'no respect for the warmongers'
Read more
US Treasury chief blames Zelensky for derailing ‘easiest’ deal on natural resources
The first version of the deal was not signed because of a verbal spat between Vladimir Zelensky and US President Donald Trump at the White House on February 28
Read more
Russian air defense systems shot down seven JDAM aerial bombs, 208 UAVs
At the same time, Russian military has destroyed the infrastructure of a Ukrainian military airfield, missile, and artillery ammunition depots, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Russian troops liberate eight communities in Ukraine operation over week
Battlegroup Dnepr units liberated the settlements of Shcherbaki and Lobkovoye in the Zaporozhye Region through active operations
Read more
Russia wins industrial war, leaving Europe in the dust, British report shows
Meanwhile, Europe lacked a coherent strategy or understanding regarding its supply chains
Read more
Residents of Zaporozhye, Gulyaipole await liberation, Russia conducts targeted attacks
Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the sovereignty, patriotic projects and support for veterans commission of Russia’s Civic Chamber, said, that the Russian Armed Forces are conducting targeted attacks
Read more
Russia unsurprised by Trump's threats to impose duties on Russian oil — Ryabkov
The minister stated that even during Trump's first term, Russia "noted and remembered" the distinct patterns of US behavior when desired results were not quickly achieved
Read more
Ukraine’s shale gas cost to range from $120 to $130 per 1,000 cubic metres - PM
He reassured that the production of shale gas by Royal Dutch Shell would be absolutely safe from the environmental point of view
Read more
Ukrainian drone attack leaves three people injured in Russia’s Belgorod Region
All three have been taken to the hospital
Read more
Houthis claim they destroyed a reconnaissance drone used by US and Israel
We are talking about the Giant Shark F360 drone
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about terror plot against military cadets foiled by Russia’s FSB
A terrorist attack targeting the Russian Defense Ministry’s barracks outside Moscow, that was conspired by the Ukrainian special services, has been foiled
Read more
Russia’s potential control over Ukrainian resources to be disaster for the West — Politico
At the same time, mineral resources mining in Ukraine as part of the potential deal between Kiev and Washington " will cost billions and could take decades," the news outlet noted
Read more
Venezuela will overcome difficulties of global trade war declared by the US — Maduro
He believes that Trump has taken tariff and tax measures against countries that could "deprive humanity and Venezuela of the right to the future"
Read more
Ukraine loses up to 85 service members, foreign military officers in strike on Krivoy Rog
The enemy had also lost up to 20 motor vehicle
Read more
Press review: Ukraine gets ready to host foreign troops as US prepares for trade war
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, April 2nd
Read more
Battlegroup Dnepr destroys up to 55 soldiers, 2 ammunition depots of Ukrainian forces
Units of the Battlegroup Dnepr defeated units of the mechanized, mountain assault brigades and two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, a defense brigade
Read more
Western Europe hates Trump, develops war strategy for Ukraine — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban believes that Western European leaders "despise Trump and won’t be disappointed if his efforts fail"
Read more
Russian Deputy Security Council Chairman warns of global consequences from Trump’s tariffs
"Old supply chains will be ruptured but new ones will emerge," Dmitry Medvedev noted
Read more
Houthis say they carried out a drone strike on a ‘military target’ near Tel Aviv
Yemeni Armed Forces Conduct Operation in Jaffa Area
Read more
Hamas releases video showing two men said to be Israeli hostages
The men in the video did not introduce himself but the Israeli news website Ynet insists that one of them is Maxim Kharkin, a native of Donbass
Read more
China’s Ministry of Commerce adds 16 US companies to export control list
Trade with the listed companies is prohibited without obtaining special authorization from the Chinese government
Read more
Houthis claims attack against US carrier group
Strikes against US warships "continued for several hours" and prevented US attacks against Yemen’s regions controlled by the rebels, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea added
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about last night’s Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian regions
Air defense forces on duty intercepted and eliminated 107 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over 10 Russian regions, according to the Defense Ministry
Read more
Europe must make contact with Putin — Stubb
The Finnish president opined that France or UK should be the one to speak to the Russian leader
Read more
Russian goalkeeper wins France's Ligue 1 football championship as part of PSG FC
PSG’s league title is their fourth in a row and 13th in total
Read more
French president, British PM discuss US tariffs, situation in Ukraine
According to the French president, the parties also discussed support for Ukraine
Read more
Russia capable of rapid military personnel expansion — Pentagon
Cavoli is also head of the European Command of the US army
Read more
Battlegroup West destroys over 230 Ukrainian military personnel in one day
In addition, during the counter-battery battle, five artillery pieces, including Western-made ones, and eight mortar crews of the Ukrainian armed forces were destroyed
Read more
Russian helicopter gunship Ka-52 to get longer range weapons
Also, research is underway to equip the Ka-52 with "the newest radio-electronic equipment and the most advanced on-board defense complex," the manufacturer said
Read more
Ukrainian forces lost up to 75 servicemen in Russia’s North battlegroup zone
The losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the zone of Russia’s East battlegroup amounted to 140 soldiers per day
Read more
Kiev forces lost up to 325 servicemen in area of responsibility of Battlegroup South
As a result of decisive actions, units of the Battlegroup South Forces liberated the settlement of Rozovka
Read more
Kiev ready for any provocations to derail Russia-US dialogue — Russian envoy
Kiev regularly uses civilian infrastructure for military purposes and stages provocations to subsequently blame Russia, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Rodion Miroshnik added
Read more
Ukrainian army destroyed, damaged up to 1,000 houses in Zaporozhye Region
According to the head of the Vasilyevsky Municipal District's administration Natalia Romanichenko, residents always say that the most important that they remain alive
Read more
CSTO headquarters discusses preparations for Combat Brotherhood-2025 exercise
"Particular attention will be given to the systematic development and alignment of commands, the practical training for deploying control points for troop groups by the forces and resources of the host countries, and the examination of command-and-control procedures with the involvement of specialists from key training and research organizations," Vladislav Shchegrikovich added
Read more
Kiev forces lost up to 430 personnel in Battlegroup Center’s zone of responsibility
The Battlegroup Center continues to advance deep into the enemy's defenses and liberated the settlement of Uspenovka of the Donetsk People's Republic
Read more
Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilians prove peace not on Kiev's radar — MFA
Maria Zakharova emphasized that "by deliberately attacking the Russian border area, the Ukrainian Nazis want to kill as many Russians as possible, intimidate and sow panic among Russians"
Read more
Macron ready to become Europe’s point man to hold talks with Russia — newspaper
According to the source, the French leader is said to be willing to take up the leadership role "when the time is right"
Read more
Ovechkin ties Gretzky's all-time NHL goals record
Now Ovechkin and Gretzky have 894 goals each in the regular championships
Read more
Russia prevents Ukrainian army rotation in Kherson — governor
Vladimir Saldo noted that the Ukrainian armed groups on the right bank of the Dnieper River are mainly deployed around Kherson.
Read more
Ukrainian forces lost over 210 servicemen in Kursk direction — Defense Ministry
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, during the fighting in the Kursk direction, the enemy lost more than 72,150 servicemen
Read more
Netanyahu plans to meet with Trump in Washington on Monday — portal
According to the Axios portal, the parties will discuss import duties imposed by the US, Iran's nuclear program and the situation in the Gaza Strip
Read more
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes off Papua New Guinea’s coast
There were no reports of casualties or damage
Read more
Tehran purchases Russian Su-35 fighter jets — Iranian general
"Any time that we have the need, we will purchase military equipment for strengthening our Air Force, Army and Navy," Ali Shadmani said
Read more
Press review: Russia, US prepare for further talks as EU boosts defense with 800 bln euro
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, April 3rd
Read more
Trump signs order allowing TikTok to continue operating in US for another 75 days
The American leader also said that the United States should have a 50% stake in TikTok
Read more
Russia ready for possible hurdles during Nord Stream 2’s operation — diplomat
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced earlier that the pipelaying operation for the first string of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was successfully completed
Read more
Houthis claim to carry out another strike on US aircraft carrier in Red Sea
Spokesman Yahya Saria said that this is the second attack carried out by the rebels on the carrier strike group in the past 24 hours
Read more
EU is 'sinking ship' — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova cited US President Donald Trump's recently announced tariffs as further evidence that the EU's previously projected GDP growth targets would miss their mark
Read more
Ukrainian strikes on Gorlovka leave four civilians injured
Ukrainian attacks also damaged a healthcare facility in downtown Gorlovka; seven residential compounds and settlements were left without power
Read more
Russian representatives discuss Kiev’s attacks on journalists at meeting with UN chief
Moscow’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky noted that the Secretary General "listened very carefully to the information"
Read more
OPEC+ monitoring committee does not plan to amend existing oil output plan — source
However, discussions at the meeting will center on the compliance level with the oil production cuts agreed upon, the source added
Read more
Ukrainian forces’ losses in Russia’s Center battlegroup zone reach 435 servicemen
Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost up to 65 soldiers in 24 hours as a result of the actions of the Dnepr group of forces, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Ukrainian attack that killed female civilian in DPR involved Slovakian-made missiles
The attack also involved 122 mm projectiles
Read more
Ukrainian Forces’ losses in Russia’s South battlegroup zone reach 300 servicemen, 4 tanks
The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Russia’s West battlegroup zone amounted to over 250 servicemen and a tank in 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Brother of Syrian president to lead administration’s work — TV
Maher al-Sharaa was appointed to the position of the secretary general of the presidential service, Syria TV said
Read more
Scientists name Yakutia’s districts at risk from thawing permafrost
Earlier, experts of the Higher School of Economics said the damage caused by methane emissions in the Arctic could make $80 billion a year
Read more
Russia’s economic growth is currently approaching 'zero' — expert
Alexander Shokhin emphasized that the current issue is finding a balance between rising inflation and the need to avoid overheating the Russian economy
Read more
Press review: Putin’s envoy holds talks with Trump's team as experts analyze tariff impact
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, April 4th
Read more
Analyst describes US idea of dividing Russia, China as ‘deeply flawed’
The Washington Post columnist also believes that hopes of rapprochement with Russia and Russia drifting away from China "might be illusory"
Read more
Trump declares state of emergency in the US due to economic situation — White House
As the document notes, "large and persistent annual U.S. goods trade deficits have led to the hollowing out of our manufacturing base; resulted in a lack of incentive to increase advanced domestic manufacturing capacity; undermined critical supply chains; and rendered our defense-industrial base dependent on foreign adversaries"
Read more
Trump’s new tariffs pave way for new world order, says top EU lawmaker
In an interview with the Funke media group, he pointed out that "the Trump administration is bringing fundamental things into question for no reason at all"
Read more
Trump confident that big business representatives are not worried about duties
The US President is confident that big businessmen are focused on big deals that will strengthen the American economy
Read more
Russia shoots down Ukrainian Baba Yaga UAV in Kherson Region
During the inspection, sappers found 36 self-made pressure mines in one of the two compartments, each of which was carefully camouflaged with dry grass
Read more
Israeli army conducts raid on former Syrian army headquarters — statement
In addition, Israeli forces "located and confiscated additional weapons, including mortars and dozens of rockets"
Read more
President of Zimbabwe announces suspension of duties on US goods
The US introduced 18% import duties on goods from Zimbabwe in response to 35% tariffs in Zimbabwe on US imports, as Washington stated
Read more
Armenian president signs law launching EU accession process
On March 26, Armenian legislators passed the second and final reading of the law on setting the country’s EU accession process into motion
Read more