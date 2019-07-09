Russia initiates antidumping dispute on hot-rolled steel with US in WTO

GENEVA, July 9. /TASS/. Russia has initiated a dispute in the World Trade Organization (WTO) against US dumping duties on carbon-quality steel, press service of WTO says on Tuesday.

"The Russian Federation has requested WTO dispute consultations with the United States concerning the continued application of US anti-dumping duties on imports of carbon-quality steel from Russia," the press service says.

Russia believes that the measures at issue are inconsistent with various provisions of the WTO's Anti-Dumping Agreement, the press service reports.

Measures introduced by the United States "appear to nullify or impair the benefits accruing to Russia directly or indirectly" under the Anti-Dumping Agreement and GATT, the Russian delegation says in its letter posted on the WTO website.

"Russia reserves the right to raise additional factual and legal issues, and to address additional measures and claims regarding the above matters, in the course of the consultations and in any request for the establishment of a panel," the letter says.

The request for consultations formally initiates a dispute in the WTO. Consultations give the parties an opportunity to discuss the matter and to find a satisfactory solution without proceeding further with litigation. After 60 days, if consultations have failed to resolve the dispute, the complainant may request adjudication by a panel.