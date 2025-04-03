Russia, US can achieve great things working together in space — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Russia and the United States can achieve success in the space sphere via a public-private partnership , provided there is political will, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the International Affairs journal.

Answering a question about the prospects for space cooperation given the presence of businessman Elon Musk in US President Donald Trump's team, the senior diplomat said: "Certainly, the companies controlled by this businessman have achieved a lot in recent years in the direction of space exploration, space research, creation of new technologies that are applicable in this sphere. We also have great technological achievements and unique experience in this area." "I think we will be able to do this through the so-called public-private partnership, if there is proper political will on both sides, and we will achieve results that will hopefully surpass the high-profile experiences of the past, such as the Soyuz-Apollo program, and many other things: the ISS, the program to supply Russian engines to the United States," Ryabkov said.

He noted, however, that these expectations need to be tempered due to "the current and largely strengthened sanctions regime on the US side." "There is a question about what will happen next with the ISS. This is also being discussed. I think that contacts along the lines of Roscosmos and NASA will continue, as well as the direction you mentioned about Elon Musk," the senior diplomat concluded.