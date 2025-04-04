Moscow wants to hear US concerns, but will act based on its own interests - Russian envoy

WASHINGTON, April 4. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to listen to US concerns and ideas, but will make decisions to serve its own interests, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO and special presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev said.

According to the envoy, during his meetings with officials in US President Donald Trump’s administration he discussed not only economic and investment issues, but also the restoration of communication between the two countries.

"It seems to me that this is important. And as you know, I spent a lot of time earlier in the US, among other countries. And we believe that it is [now necessary] to be on the same page with the Americans, to understand their concerns, to understand what they care about, but at the same time to act firmly based on Russia's interests, on what would benefit Russia. This is certainly extremely important," he told a small group of journalists in Washington.

"So it is not only about issues of economy and investment, but also issues of consistent efforts to restore relations between Russia and the US," Dmitriev said.