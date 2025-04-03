MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi has too much of a Western slant to make a good UN secretary general, said Andrey Koshkin, Head of the Department of Political Science and Sociology at Plekhanov Russian University of Economics.

Grossi is well-known in Russia because of his involvement with the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. "He was there, delved into the situation, even left his specialists," Koshkin told TASS.

"However, when it was pointed out to him that the Ukrainian army had shelled the station, he replied that he had no ballistics expert on site. But why do you need a ballistics expert, when it’s all clear as day? Then he was offered to take a specialist with him next time. He came back, but said he still didn't have a ballistics expert."

The expert believes his bias is clear. "I see here a high degree of bias in favor of the West, rather than a desire to be objective," he stressed. "But the UN itself remains largely under the thumb of the United States and the Western world."

Koshkin also expressed doubt that Grossi would change his position if he became UN Secretary General. Judging by his actions at the Zaporozhye power station, his work in the UN will be colored the same way, the expert noted. "He might outwardly project some kind of neutrality, but in reality, he will still represent Western interests," he explained.

He further suggested that if Grossi were elected, there would be no shift in the UN’s position on Russia. "In the situation with the Zaporozhye power station, he could have said bluntly that the shelling was being carried out by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but did not do so. So, he probably won't change his approaches when in this higher position," Koshkin said. At the same time, he added, the US position remains the key factor in choosing a candidate. "Grossi is a well-known figure, he has experience. Based on this, his candidacy may well be approved. But the main question remains how satisfied the United States is with it. They will have a big influence in any decision," Koshkin concluded.

Earlier, Grossi told reporters that he was considering running for the post of UN secretary general. Antonio Guterres' second five-year term as the head of the United Nations will end on December 31, 2026. Grossi has been Director General of the IAEA since 2019.