MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused the authorities in Kiev of openly supporting terrorists in the Sahel and contributing to the destabilization of the situation in Africa.

"Some extra-regional players continue their attempts to destabilize the region even today. Among them, in addition to former colonizers, is the Kiev regime, which, with the full connivance of its Western sponsors, openly supports terrorist groups in this part of Africa," Lavrov stated following talks with the foreign ministers of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, members of the Alliance of Sahel States (ASC).

According to the Russian foreign minister, "the Sahara-Sahel region is currently facing manifestations of terrorism, with the root causes of these issues largely stemming from its colonial past."

Lavrov stated, "At the sole discretion of colonial powers - something we all know well from history - the borders in Africa were drawn without regard for the populations living in those territories, effectively splitting peoples and ethnic groups and leaving them in different states. This legacy continues to have a very negative impact," he emphasized.