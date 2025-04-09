Ukrainian army attempted to attack gas distribution plant in Russia's Temryuk

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Ukraine attempted to attack by two drones the Temryuk gas distribution plant that supports the city and its port, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"At 02:30 a.m. [Moscow time, 11:30 p.m. GMT] of April 9 the Ukrainian armed forces committed an attack with the use of two drones against the Temryuk gas distribution plant that provides for gas supplies of the city and the port of Temryuk. Both drones were destroyed at a safe distance from the facility," the ministry said.

The Kiev regime is not halting attacks against Russian energy infrastructure facilities from March 18, the ministry added.