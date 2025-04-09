US deliver another series of strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen since mid-March - TV

DOHA, April 10. /TASS/. The United States has delivered another series of strikes on the Houthis’ position in the Yemeni capital city of Sana, the Al Arabiya television channel reported, citing its sources.

According to the TV channel, US aircraft were seen in the sky over the city, from where the sounds of explosions were heard. According to the sources, at least three strikes were delivered on Houthi targets near Mount Noqum. Apart from that, the US attacked Houthi positions in the Bani Khushain neighborhood.

On March 15, the US started to carry out massive strikes on Houthi facilities in Yemen based on an order from President Donald Trump. The US Central Command said that the goal was to defend American interests and restore freedom of navigation. In response, the Ansar Allah movement attacked the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the northern part of the Red Sea multiple times, using missiles and drones. There were no reports of damage to the vessel.