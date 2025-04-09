Russia committed to fair trade, opposes unilateral sanctions — MFA

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russia believes in fair, open trade relations and it opposes any unilateral restrictive trade measures, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing.

Asked about US President Donald Trump instituting sweeping tariffs against more than 180 and the subsequent backlash from the global community, she noted that the EU "should have taken a long view on many issues" instead of turning a blind eye to the actions of the Biden administration which hurt the European economy in the past and have come back to bite it again now.

"Russia as a major exporter and responsible participant of a multisided trade system is interested in fair, open trade relations. I think that everyone is familiar with our position," the diplomat noted. "This is why our country opposes any unilateral trade restrictions, including illegitimate sanctions or other forms of unfair competition disguised as environmental or climate-related requirements, which in reality only serve political agendas and harm global trade," she added.

Zakharova also noted that such illegal policies "violate the very obligations countries have voluntarily assumed within relevant structures and organizations."

"We expect that it is possible to ensure sound development of the global economy on the basis of fundamental principles of non-discrimination, transparency, and mutual consideration of interests," she stated.

On April 2, Trump announced the imposition of tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories. Baseline 10% tariffs came into force on April 5, while individualized ones will take effect on April 9. Moreover, the US administration imposed 25% tariffs on all imported cars starting April 3.