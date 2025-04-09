Gagauzia head Gutsul grateful to be out of jail after house arrest verdict

CHISINAU, April 9. /TASS/. Evghenia Gutsul, the leader of the autonomous region of Gagauzia, has expressed her gratitude to the judiciary for releasing her from jail, thanking all those who supported her in the process.

"We still have some honest judges left. I will see my family and my kids. Thanks to my supporters. For two weeks, I have been in prison illegitimately! I hope that the prosecution realizes its mistake and that all those involved will be held liable for my illegitimate detention and imprisonment," she said, following the court announcement about her transfer to house arrest.

Gutsul was detained on March 25 at Chisinau Airport and subsequently arrested for 20 days. The prosecutor’s office stated the arrest was based on suspicions that she might attempt to evade justice. Gutsul rejected these claims, noting that she has consistently appeared at court hearings over the past year and has traveled abroad without incident.

Two criminal cases have been opened against her: one involving alleged violations in the financing of the dissolved Sor party, and another related to irregularities in the management of the electoral fund during the 2023 Gagauzia elections.