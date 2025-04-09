Gagauz autonomy’s leader accuses Moldovan authorities of persecution

CHISINAU, April 9. /TASS/. The head of Moldova’s Gagauz autonomy, Evghenia Gutsul, believes that the authorities have orchestrated a show trial as part of a broader campaign of persecution against her aimed at intimidating the opposition.

"This is all being done to mislead civil society and suppress dissent. My case, including my 20-day arrest, serves as a warning to other opposition politicians: if you speak out or act in ways that the ruling party disapproves of, you can expect the same fate," Gutsul stated.