Trade turnover between Russia, India demonstrating strong growth — ministry

NEW DELHI, April 9. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and India demonstrates strong growth, Russian Deputy Minister of Economic Development Vladimir Ilyichev said.

"India is an important partner of Russia. Leaders of our countries have set a clear goal of reaching $100 bln trade turnover by 2030, and we are moving forward confidently. Last year trade turnover between the countries increased by 12%. Our data shows that Indian companies invested more than $760 mln in the Russian economy, while Russian businesses invested over $200 mln in India," he told a forum in New Delhi.

"Russia remains an open economy interested in expanding cooperation with foreign partners," the official noted, adding that it "is open to cooperation with Indian partners in various sectors." "It is about time now to develop joint investment projects, using new opportunities that are appearing both here in India and in Russia," he stressed.