Putin expresses condolences over building collapse in Dominican Republic

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader over the multiple victims of the building collapse in the capital of Santo Domingo.

"We share the grief of the Dominican people over this tragic incident. Please pass along words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured," he said in a telegram, a copy of which was posted to the Kremlin website.

The roof of the Jet Set nightclub collapsed on Tuesday. The police initially reported 13 victims, but the death toll surged later. People have been donating blood in specially set up centers across Santo Domingo. President Abinader declared a three-day national mourning.