Over 100 civilians killed in US strikes on Yemen, Houthis say

DUBAI, April 9. /TASS/. At least 107 civilians have been killed in US attacks on Yemeni territory controlled by Houthi rebels from Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement, the Health Ministry in the government formed by the rebels said.

"As a result of the US’ aggression against Yemen, at least 107 civilians have been killed from March 15 to April 9. Over the same period, 223 civilians have sustained wounds," the ministry said in a statement.

The Health Ministry also noted that the death toll from US strikes delivered on Tuesday night on Yemen’s city of Hodeidah has climbed to 12, including six women and four children. Earlier, the US carried out a series of strikes on Houthi facilities in Yemen. According to Al Masirah TV channel, the Amin Muqbil residential neighborhood in east Hodeidah came under attack.

On March 15, the United States, on direct orders from President Donald Trump, attacked targets of the Houthis that control about a third of Yemen’s territory. According to the Central Command of the US Armed Forces, the operation is aimed at protecting American interests and ensuring freedom of navigation.