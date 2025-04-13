Russia-India arrange bike ride in New Delhi to commemorate WWII victory, bilateral ties

NEW DELHI, April 13. /TASS/. About 300 Russians and Indians took part in a bike ride in New Delhi to celebrate the 78th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations and the impending 80th anniversary of the victory in the Second World War.

The event was organized by the Russian Embassy in India jointly with the Confederation of Indian Cyclists. To the sound of wartime songs, riders started off from the Russian embassy and traveled through the central streets of New Delhi. The ride brought together employees of Russian foreign missions, expatriates living in India, students of local and Russia-based universities, members of the diplomatic corps and public, and cultural figures.

"We stood shoulder to shoulder in that war 80 years ago, and we are together with India now, together here today to honor the dead, the heroes and all those who fought for freedom and justice," said Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov, who also took part in the ride. "Two and a half million Indians participated in World War II. Many of them died in the fight against Nazism. This is a very important date for the people of the former Soviet Union, for Russia, for India. And I am very happy that so many enthusiasts joined this event today."

"This bike ride is another symbol of Russian-Indian friendship," one of the participants in the rally, banker Gaurav Sharma, told TASS. "It is very important to celebrate such events, and we are happy to be able to join such events. Russia has always been on India's side, has been our friend in very difficult, critical situations. And today, through cooperating with Russia, India is developing and prospering.".