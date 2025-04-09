China will not tolerate US hostility, basis for dialogue absent — MFA

BEIJING, April 9. /TASS/. China opposes the hostile campaign launched by the White House, and it will not initiate trade talks with Washington until the US meets the conditions required for meaningful dialogue, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian stated.

"As for the [Chinese-US] discussions [on trade disputes and tariffs] that you mentioned, if the United States truly seeks to resolve the issue through dialogue and negotiations, it should adopt a stance of equality, respect, and mutual benefit," he told a briefing. "China is firmly opposed to dominance and hostility [from Washington], and we will never tolerate it," the diplomat emphasized.

The US "is enforcing tariffs on China indiscriminately," Lin Jian said. He also noted that the policies implemented by US President Donald Trump who is putting strong pressure on Beijing, are unacceptable.

On April 2, Trump announced duties on goods from 185 countries and territories, setting the minimum rate at 10%. He confirmed specific tariffs for individual countries, including a 34% rate for China. As a retaliatory measure, Beijing will impose similar restrictions on all US goods starting April 10. Later, Trump stated that he would enforce a 104% tariff on Chinese goods until a trade agreement is reached between China and the US.