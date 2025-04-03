Canada, Norway, Denmark, Netherlands join Czech ammo initiative for Kiev — top diplomat

BRUSELLS, April 3. /TASS/. Canada, Norway, Denmark, and the Netherlands have allocated funding for the delivery of artillery shells to Ukrainian troops under a Czech initiative to supply ammunition to Kiev, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky announced.

"The Czech initiative has received additional financial resources from Canada, Norway, Denmark, and the Netherlands," CTK quoted the Czech Republic’s top diplomat as saying at the NATO Foreign Ministers meeting underway in Brussels. Artillery ammunition deliveries can therefore last till September for Ukraine, Lipavsky said.

The Czech Republic is among Ukraine’s strongest supporters, the news agency said. Last year, it supplied Kiev with around 1.5 million artillery shells of various calibers. Prague buys ammunition from third countries at the West’s expense.